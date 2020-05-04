Police impound over 100 vehicles for lockdown violations in Zamfara

The Police Command in Zamfara says it has impounded 101 vehicles and their drivers, prosecuted for violating the restriction of movement order by the state government.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Nagogo, announced this to newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

Nagogo said that the offenders were prosecuted at mobile courts recently set up by the state government.

“The vehicle owners were fined.

“We also directed medical personnel at the points of arrest to fumigate all the vehicles and check the COVID-19 status of the occupants before they are detained.

“The action is not meant to intimidate anyone but we must be law-abiding as the state and federal governments intensify efforts to protect the citizens against COVID-19 pandemic,’’ he said.

According to the commissioner, many of the drivers arrived in the state through bush paths.

According to him, many of the violators were arrested at the Tsafe, Shinkafi and Bakura borders of the state.

On the curfew announced by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nagogo assured that the order would be executed to the latter in the state.

He warned that any person who violates movement restriction order outside between 8.00 p.m. and 6.00 a.m. would be arrested.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had imposed the movement restriction order to curb further spread of the COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. (NAN)