Police identifies male cross-dresser found dead on Katampe-Mabushi express way

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has unveiled the identity of the male cross-dresser found dead recently at the Katampe-Mabushi express way, in Abuja.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Command’s Spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh who revealed this in a statement on Wednesday, said preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased is one Ifeanyi Chukwu-Agah Benedict, a ‘33’ year old man who hails from Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

She stated,”Sequel to a case of culpable homicide and discovery of an unidentified male corpse earlier mistaken for a female on August 8, 2024. The operatives of the FCT Command have begun a discreet investigation as ordered by the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the deceased to be one Ifeanyi Chukwu-Agah Benedict, a ‘33’ year old man who hails from Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and resides at Dapé in Karmo Area of Abuja. The family of the deceased have also been contacted, as they are aiding the police with necessary information.

“Further development will be communicated in due course.”