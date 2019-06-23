We’ve no plan to launch Police background check with AOS

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

#TrackNigeria: The Nigeria Police Force has debunked a story by Ace of Spades Consult Limited that it would soon sign up and acquire a Police Background Check Number (PBCN), through a dedicated website.

A statement by the Acting Force Police Public Relations officer (FPPRO), DCP Franck Mba Sunday said the claims “are unfortunately a pack of lies.”

Read the full statement below:

The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a publication in some sections of the media credited to one Ace of Spades Consult Nigeria Limited, stating that ‘‘individuals and legal entity (both foreign and domestic) will from 1st July, 2019 have the opportunity to sign up and acquire a Police Background Check Number (PBCN), through a dedicated website which will be unveiled soon’’.

While restating the commitment of the Nigeria Police under its current leadership to continue to work with private entities in evolving technologically driven solutions for addressing security challenges within our country, the Force however wishes to state that in the instant case, the claims by Ace of Spades Consult are unfortunately a pack of lies. The Nigeria Police Force has no plans whatsoever to unveil any such dedicated website for purposes of carrying out background checks in the manner stated in the publication.

By this disclaimer, therefore, members of the public, including corporate entities, are advised not to allow themselves to be wheedled into parting with their hard-earned resources under the pretext of acquiring a Police Background Check Number (PBCN) through Ace of Spades Consult. Any individual or organization that does so, does it at their own expense and risk.

Meanwhile, the Force has commenced investigations into circumstances surrounding the purported claims and publication.

