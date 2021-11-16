Police have done a good job on illegal raid on Justice Odili’s home-BMO

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has commended the Police authorities for moving swiftly to unearth the syndicate behind the recent siege on the residence of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili.



In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO said that the outcome of the investigation proved that the incident was not politically motivated after all.



“We have nothing but praise for the Police for the swift manner they moved to arrest 14 people over the embarrassing raid on Justice Odili’s home which some opposition elements and their allies claimed was authorized by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.



“It was indeed sad to hear certain individuals and groups throwing caution to the wind and blatantly blaming President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration without a shred of evidence, even after all security agencies had washed their hands of the messy act.



“More worrisome is how some people even claimed that the Buhari administration was out to intimidate Justice Odili out of office in order to stop her from being the next Chief Justice of Nigeria when indeed she is due to retire before the incumbent CJN, Tanko Muhammad.



“It was therefore interesting to find out that the man who led the raid turned out to be a fake policeman operating with forged documents and who has no link with the Police or any of the security agencies,” it added.



BMO decried a situation where a Governor was still insisting that the botched raid on the Supreme Court Justice has to do with the 2023 elections.



“It is incredulous to hear a ranking member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whipping up unnecessary sentiment on the matter after the Police had shown that it was a crime that was perpetrated solely for pecuniary gains.



“To make matters worse, some of these mischievous politicians are pretending not to have heard about the arrest and open confession of some of the culprits.

“We however, hope that the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) would make good its pledge to conduct an investigation into the issue in order to clear any shadow of doubt on the incident.



“It is our belief that the probe will be widened to cover allegations that the fake policeman who led the operation had successfully carried out five previous raids on the homes of politically exposed persons.



“So, Nigerians would want to know if any lawyer or judicial official had been aiding and abetting these criminals that have been hiding under the guise of working for the authorities to carry out criminal activities,” it said.



BMO also urged Nigerians to continue to ignore politicians who were quick to ride on the wave of issues like the illegal raid to castigate the Buhari

