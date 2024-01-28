Sunday, January 28, 2024
Police hail APC stakeholders for conducting peaceful political meeting in Kano

By Chimezie Godfrey
The Police in Kano State said it recorded zero violence during the All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders meeting led by Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, it’s National Chairman, in the state.

By Aminu Garko

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Dr Ganduje was in Kano for an enlarged APC  stakeholders  meeting.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Usaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria NAN via telephone on Sunday, that officers and men of the command were extremely happy with the political maturity exhibited by the residents.

“I am very pleased with the supporters of APC and NNPP, along with other political parties, for demonstrating high sense of political maturity during and after the stakeholders meeting.

“They ignored all forms of political violence and thuggery and have paved the way for political atmosphere that breeds orderliness in the conduct of  political events.

“The entire event was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere due to the political  maturity demonstrated by the politicians.”

CP Gumel  called on residents to continue to imbibe the spirit of political tolerance and understanding for peace, progress and stability in the state.

“I  really comment party faithful for demonstration of high sense of political maturity and understanding during and after the stakeholders meeting.

“I am happy to tell you that we have been able to record zero crime during and after the official visit Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, APC National chairman.”

“In Kano, the synergy we have with other security agencies has yielded positive results and will continue as it is making it easy for us to keep the state safer than ever before,” he said.

The commissioner noted that the cooperation and understanding the police were receiving from the Kano people in terms of intelligence gathering had further made their jobs much easier.

He explained that the police main job was to ensure the protection of lives and property, adding that they would ensure that Kano remained peaceful. (NAN)

