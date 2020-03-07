Police Games: Gov. Obiano hails winning athletes at swimming event

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has commended the swimming team of Force Headquarters (FHQ) Abuja after they emerged winners of the swimming event at ongoing 2020 Nigeria Police Games in Awka.

Obiano gave the commendation on Friday while presenting the trophy to the team at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, venue of the swimming competition.

The governor was represented by Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

He urged the swimmers to extend the winning mentality to continental and world championships.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FHQ won a total of 34 medals comprising of 5 Gold, 15 Silver and 4 bronze.

Zone 2 made their supporters proud with 25 medals; 8 Gold, 6 Silver and 12 bronze, while Zone 6 secured 3 Gold, 3 Silver and 2 bronze.

It was also a memorable outing for Zone 5 swimmers as they picked 2 Gold, 9 Silver and 1 bronze, while Zone 11 got 2 Gold, 5 Silver and 9 bronze medals.

Host Zone 9, won just 1 Silver and 2 bronze medals.

The games which started on Feb. 29 would end on March 7. (NAN)