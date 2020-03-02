Police Games: Force Headquarters win male singles gold in scrabble, shine in hockey

Patrick Omini of Force Headquarters (FHQ) Abuja won the second gold medal available in the scrabble event at the 12th Nigerian Police Games (NPG) on Sunday in Awka.

Omini claimed the gold medal in the male category of the singles event after eight wins and 935 accumulated points.

Joy Egbe of Zone 5 had earlier picked the sport’s first gold medal after winning in the female category with seven wins and 1,378 accumulated points.

Ubi Oju representing Zone 6 won silver in the male category with seven wins and 1,087 accumulated points.

Adegoke Adesanya from Zone 2 won the bronze medal with seven wins and 850 accumulated points.

In other events, the round-robin series stage of the hockey competition began with a total of four matches.

In the male category, FHQ defeated their counterparts from Zone 2 and Zone 1 with 1-0 scorelines while Zone 3 secured a 0-0 draw with their opponents from Zone 7.

In the only game played in the female category, Zone 7 defeated their rivals from Zone 1 1-0.

Kalat Shammang, Chairman of the Police Hockey Federation, said the competition was in a league format where the top three would win the gold, silver and bronze medals.

Shammang, who is a member of the Technical Committee, commended the quality of play and the positive rivalry among the teams.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Games continues on Monday.(NAN)