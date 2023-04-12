Police foil robbery operation, nab suspect in FCT

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Police operatives attached to Apo Division in Abuja, on Wednesday foiled an armed robbery operation and arrested a suspect.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement, said the operation followed a distress call received from Zone E Extension, Apo Resettlement.

Adeh said police operatives from the division swiftly mobilised to the scene, adding that the hoodlums took to their heels on sighting the team, abandoning their vehicle.

She said the ash-coloured BMW vehicle with Reg. No. ABJ 440 KX contained three plasma television and two laptops they had stolen from one of the houses.

According to her, a red Volkswagen Golf with Reg. No. LUY 899 KV sighted around the vicinity with its engine running, zoomed off upon the arrival of the policemen.

“The gallant operatives gave the fleeing vehicle a hot chase and intercepted it at the Games Village Roundabout.

“The driver was later identified as one Dahiru Muazu ‘M’. The suspect and exhibits recovered are in custody while investigation is in progress to arrest other fleeing suspects.”

She said that the suspect would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

“The public are enjoined to remain law-abiding, be vigilant and keep up prompt rendition of distress calls and complaints through the police emergency lines.

“The emergency lines are: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau desk could be reached on: 0902 222 2352,” Adeh said. (NAN)