Police foil robbery operation, arrest suspect in Delta

The Police in Delta have foiled a robbery operation and apprehended one of the gang members.

DSP Edafe Bright, the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Warri.

Bright said that the suspect, name withheld, was arrested by detectives of the Ughelli Division, following a distress call that the gang was operating at Agbarho-Otor Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

He said that the incident happened on Monday and the suspect was currently undergoing interrogation.

“On July 5, 2021 at about 2230hrs, a distress call was received by the Ughelli Division that armed robbers were terrorising residents of Agbarha-Otor and dispossessing them of their belongings.

“The DPO immediately detailed detectives to the scene and the armed robbers were successfully neutralised by the policemen and one of the suspects was arrested.

“Exhibits recovered from him included: one locally made pistol, six live cartridges, one expended cartridge, four assorted cell phones and some wraps of substances suspected to be Indian hemp,” he said.

The PPRO said that the proactive policing measures put in place by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ari Ali, to nip crime in the bud had been yielding good results. (NAN)

