Police foil robbery attack in Niger

Police in Niger said they had gunned down two suspected armed robbers in Madalla area of Suleja Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adamu Usman, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

Usman said on Sept. 17 at at about 0220 hours, police operatives attached to ‘C’ division Madalla, in a response to a distress call, engaged some suspected armed robbers in a gun duel at New Gwarinpa via Zuma Rock, Suleja.