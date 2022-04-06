Police foil kidnap attempts in 2 Kaduna State LGAs, rescue victims

By Mohammed Tijjani

Police in Kaduna State foiled two kidnap attempts on Tuesday and on Wednesday and rescued four victims.

Police spokesman in the state, ASP Mohammed Jalige, stated on Wednesday that Tuesday’s attempt was recorded at Buruk area of Ragachikun in Chickun Local Government Area.

Wednesday’s kidnap attempt, he added was foiled and at Barakallahu area in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Jalige explained that the police received a distress call on Tuesday that bandits had blocked the Buruk-Birnin Gwari Road around Kwanan Ruwa Village in Chikun to kidnap commuters.

“Operatives were immediately mobilised to the area and upon sighting them, the bandits started shooting sporadically in an effort to whisk away their victims,’’ he stated.

He explained that the operatives engaged the bandits tactically and eventually forced them to retreat into the nearby bush, abandoning their victims who were rescued unhurt.

“The victims were subsequently taken to the police station from where they were released to their families.

The vehicle in which they were travelling was also handed over to the owner upon proper documentation,’’ he stated.

Jalige added that on Wednesday, police operatives with reinforcement from the Nigerian Army, intercepted a group of bandits as they forced their way into the Barakallahu community in Igabi Local Government Area.

It was the bandits’ usual criminal manner to force themselves into communities to kidnap residents, he stated.

The police spokesman added that operatives responded promptly; engaged the bandits in a gun duel which lasted for about two hours.

This forced the assailants to abandon their mission before fleeing into the forest with varying bullet wounds.

Jalige stated that preliminary investigation revealed that no one was kidnapped in the community and no resident or operative sustained any injury.

“Normalcy is restored in the environs as rigorous patrol is being intensified to forestall further attacks.

“The police are appreciative of the prompt report of these bandits’ movement to security agencies that resulted in thwarting of the two attempted incidents.

“Residents are urged to sustain the partnership to enable us to safeguard our respective communities from criminal elements,’’ Jalige stated. (NAN)

