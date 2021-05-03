Police foil criminal operation, recover AK-47 rifle in Oyo

The Command in Oyo State has foiled a criminal at Bakari, a border village between Oyo and Ogun State and recovered an AK-47 rifle while on stop and search .


The command’s Public Relation Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, made the disclosed in a statement issued on Monday and made available newsmen in Ibadan.


Osifeso said the operatives attached the command’s Monitoring Unit made the breakthrough on Sunday at about 4:30 pm while on a stop and search duty at Bakari.


“The suspect spotted the tactical team performing routine intelligence checks from afar and immediately turned Bajaj motorcycle flee.


” In swift response, the tactical operatives followed in hot pursuit after the fleeing suspect, who turned off the main highway into a pathways leading into a nearby forest, an action that led to a sack falling off the back of motorcycle.


“A cursory look into the of the sack revealed was an AK-47 riffle with breech number 353913,” Osifeso said.


The PPRO further said that comprehensive was ongoing to not only to apprehend the suspect but to as well crack down criminal and supply chain.


He said the Commissioner of in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, enjoined the good people of the state to partner with the in terms of sharing credible and timely information that would stamp out crime in the state. ()

