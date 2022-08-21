Police foil bandits’ attack, kill 1, recover AK47 in Kebbi

By Ibrahim Bello

Police tactical team in synergy with Nigerian Army and local vigilantes in Kebbi, foiled bandits’ attack, neutralised one and recovered one AK47 rifle in Augie Local Government Area of the state.



The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Police Command in the state, SP, Nafi’u Abubakar, said this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.



It said the command received an information that on Saturday, at about 3:00 a.m., bandits in their large number invaded Tiggi village in Augie Local Governments Area of the state.



“On receipt of the report, the police tactical teams deployed in the area in collaboration with the Army and local vigilantes were immediately mobilised to the scene and engaged the bandits to a gun duel.



“As a result, one of the bandits was neutralised and many escaped with fatal gun wounds. However, one AK 47 rifle was also recovered.”



The statement also said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, reiterating the command’s readiness and determination to secure the border communities and the state against banditry.



“He commended the courage and gallant performances of the police tactical teams, Army and local vigilantes in their onslaught against criminal elements,” it said.



The statement appealed to the people of state to continue to support and cooperate with the police and other security agencies, to reduce crimes to the barest minimum in the state. (NAN).

