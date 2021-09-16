Police foil banditry attack, kill 1 along Kaduna-Abuja road

The Police Command State says its operatives have foiled a  banditry attack and killed a notorious bandit on Kaduna-Abuja highway on Thursday morning.

ASP. Mohammed Jalige, the Command Public Relations Officer disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kaduna.


“At about 7a.m the command received a distress call at about 5:45a.m that some in large number blocked Kaduna-Abuja highway close a bridge along Kasarami village and were shooting at motorists.

“The command mobilised personnel Operation Puff Adder I at Rijana Nipping Point and they responded swiftly and engaged the in a fierce gun duel.

“This resulted in the death one the while others scampered into forest with varying degrees gun wounds.

“Unfortunately, a driver and conductor a with Reg. No. Lagos KDR 602 XF were caught up in the crossfire and both lost their lives,” he said.

Jalige said the security risk level have been raised and all personnel at Nipping Points along the  expressway have been placed on red alert prevent any further attack.

He said in spite the incident, motorist are now plying the road freely.

The command spokesman said that the corpse the bandit would be profiled, while while those the driver and conductor have been deposited at St. Gerald Hospital in Kakuri Kaduna.

He appealed residents always give security agents timely information for proactive response.(NAN).

