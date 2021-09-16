Police foil bandit attack, kill 1 along Kaduna-Abuja road

Police Command in Kaduna State says its operatives have foiled a  bandit attack and killed a notorious bandit on Kaduna-Abuja highway on Thursday morning.

ASP. Mohammed Jalige, Command Public Relations Officer disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kaduna.


“At about 7a.m command received a distress call at about 5:45a.m that bandits in large number blocked Kaduna-Abuja highway close a bridge along Kasarami village and were shooting at motorists.

command immediately mobilised personnel of Operation Puff Adder I at Rijana Nipping Point and they responded swiftly and engaged bandits in a fierce gun duel.

“This resulted in death of one of bandits while others scampered into with varying degrees of gun wounds.

“Unfortunately, a commercial driver and his conductor of a vehicle with Reg. No. Lagos KDR 602 XF were caught up in crossfire and both lost their lives,” he said.

Jalige said security risk level have been raised and all personnel at Nipping Points along   expressway have been placed on red alert prevent any further attack.

He said in spite of incident, motorist are now plying road freely.

command spokesman said that corpse of bandit would be profiled, while while those of the driver and conductor have been deposited at St. Gerald Hospital in Kakuri Kaduna.

He appealed to residents to always give security agents timely for proactive response.(NAN).

