Police foil attempted attack on INEC officials in Anambra

By Joy Mbachi

The police command in Anambra on Thursday said it has foiled an attempt by unpatriotic citizens to attack some staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the command’s Spokesperson (PPRO), disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Awka.

Ikenga said the feat was achieved through the efforts of a Joint security team in the state.

According to him, on Thursday at about 5:35 p.m. the team successfully rescued and prevented armed men from hurting Electoral Officials on an assignment at Ukpor high school, Nnewi South Local Goverment Area of the state.

Ikenga said that the training of INEC staff, alongside some corps members, university undergraduates and MDA officials for the forthcoming 2023 General Elections, was disrupted by the armed men.

He, however, declared that no life was lost during the exercise.

Ikegna said the Command was very proactive due to the policing strategy put in place by Anambra Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng.

He noted that the strategy is potent and dynamic to respond to any emergency and security concerns, especially ensuring a hitch-free 2023 elections in the state.

The PPRO said joint security patrols had been intensified in the said area, adding that efforts are still ongoing to track down the criminal elements.

Ikenga gave the assurance that the police will update the residents on the development and urged the public to be very security conscious and alert the Command of any suspicious movements.

He enjoined the public to go about their legitimate duties without fear of attack.

Ikenga assured that the Command is fully ready to provide needed security before, during and after the general elections. (NAN)