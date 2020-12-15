Police foil attempted abduction of Chinese national in Taraba

The police in Taraba said on Tuesday in Jalingo that operatives foiled an attempt by armed men to abduct a Chinese national at Gidin Dorowa area of Wukari Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP David Misal, said the armed men blocked the Wukari-Jalingo highway on Monday and were about to kidnap the Chinese when the police intervened.

Misal said that one of the suspected kidnappers was killed in the bloody gun battle that ensued while others escaped with injuries.

“The Taraba State Police Command successfully killed one of the kidnapping gang members terrorising Wukari-Jalingo road and recovered one AK47 with two magazines loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition.