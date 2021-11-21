Police foil attempt to abduct Nasarawa PDP chieftain

November 21, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Crime & Police, News, Politics, Project 0



Nasarawa Police Command has foiled an attempt abduct Mr Umar Nasiru-Black, Nasarawa-South Chairman of the People’ Democratic Party (PDP).

The attempt is contained in a statement signed by Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state and made available newsmen on Sunday in Lafia.

According the statement, the police received a distress call on Nov. 20 at about 8: 30 p.m. that six unidentified gunmen had invaded NasiruBlack’ residence,  located at Bukan kwato area of Lafia, and were attempting kidnap him.

“Upon the receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Adesina Soyemi, immediately mobilised police patrol teams the scene.

“The abduction was foiled due the prompt intervention of the team mobilised by the commissioner and members of the community,” the PPRO said in the statement.

Nansel said in the bid escape, the hoodlums hit Nasiru-Black with a stick on forehead.

He said that they also shot one of the victim’ neighbours on the right leg before they narrowly escaped into the nearby bush.

The PPRO added that the PDP chieftain, along with neighbour who was shot, was rushed an undisclosed hospital for treatment, noting that they were in stable condition.

He, however, said were ongoing arrest the fleeing kidnap suspects.

The PPRO called on the public always inform security agencies of suspicious activities in their areas, for prompt response. (NAN)

Tags: ,