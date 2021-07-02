Police foil attack on Katsina community, rescue 9

The Police Command in Katsina State said it foiled an attack on Kirijam village in Mahuta community, Dandume Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Gambo Isa, said this in a statement on Friday in Katsina.

“On July 1, at about 11.00 p.m., bandits in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Kirijam village, Mahuta Ward of Dandume LGA and kidnapped nine persons.

“On receipt of the report, the DPO of Dandume Division led a team of policemen and blocked their possible exit route at Kadawan Maikomo village, in Sabuwa LGA,” said Isa.

He said the bandits followed the route and fell into a police ambush, and that the team engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled the attack.

“The doggedness, uncommon courage and tactical operational strategy adopted by the Police officers made the bandits flee into the forest with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

“In the course of profiling the scene, all the nine abducted persons were rescued unhurt and some GSM phones and food items stolen from the village by the hoodlums were also recovered,” Isa said.

According to him, the command is urging members of the public to cooperate with security agencies working at the frontline areas by giving them credible information on bandits and their collaborators.

He said, “The public should assist the security agencies with credible information, especially on those supplying criminals with arms and ammunition, informants and other essential commodities.

“The Command assures members of the public that they remain resolute and committed in the ongoing fight against recalcitrant bandits until they are arrested and dealt with according to the extant laws of the land.” (NAN)

