Police foil armed robbery in Anambra, recover 2 AK-47 rifles

By Joy Mbachi

The Police Command in Anambra has foiled an armed robbery operation along the Ebenebe-Achalla road in Awka North Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Awka, by DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the command.

Ikenga said that the men of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, foiled the robbery operation on Monday.

He said the operatives, while on an anti-kidnapping patrol were tipped-off by a public spirited citizen who said he had seen two suspected gunmen being conveyed on a motorcycle along the road.

“The operatives went in pursuit of the gang and encountered them where they had positioned to rob mororists.

“On sighting the approaching operatives, they tried to engage them in a shootout but the battle-ready officers overwhelmed the gang forcing them to abandon their weapons and fled into the bushy environ.

“The operatives combed the bush and recovered two AK-47 rifles loaded with several rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and shells of expended rounds,” he said.

The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aderemi Adeoye, commended the team for the gallantry.

Adeoye urged the officers to step up proactive operations in that part of the state until all criminal elements tormenting the residents were completely flushed out. (NAN)

