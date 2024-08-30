Police FCIID seeks collaboration with traditional rulers to tackle insecurity

Mr Kwazhi Dali, Assistant Inspector-General Police (AIG) in charge of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID) Annex Enugu, has solicited the collaboration of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, in order to fight insecurity challenges.

Dali made the appeal on Friday in Nsukka when he paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman of, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Igwe Samuel Asadu in his palace at Edem-Ani Ogwugu Community in Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.

He said that, collaborating with traditional rulers would help to proffer measures and strategies required to combat security challenges in the country.

“It is in our tradition that when a senior police officer is posted in state, such officer is expected to pay a courtesy visit to authorities in the state which traditional institution is one of them.

“The essence of this visit is to identify and solicit support and collaboration with the leadership of traditional rulers in the state.

” The police see traditional rulers as very important stakeholders in issues of security given their strategic position in every community and proximity to the people.

“Policemen are not spirit, they need information to succeed, and without traditional rulers we will not know what security challenges the people are facing in their different communities,

“Partnering with traditional rulers will help to open up a good communication channel for sharing and receiving vital security informations.

“We are happy that security challenges in the zone is under control, traditional institutions contributed immensely in ensuring harmony in their communities,” he said.

The AIG whose office covers the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones, applauded the traditional ruler for engaging and taking the youths in his community away from the street through his various empowerment programmes.

He urged other wealthy Nigerians to emulate the philanthropic gestures of the royal father to empower their youths so as to reduce crime in their areas.

Responding, Igwe Asadu expressed appreciation on the visit of the police AIG and assured him that traditional rulers in Enugu State would continue to support,collaborate and share necessary information with the police and other security agencies to ensure adquate security.

“Security is everybody’s business, and as such traditional rulers in Enugu State will continue to collaborate with police and other security agencies to ensure peace and adquate security in the state,” he said.

Asadu commended Federal Government for siting the South East and South South Geo-political zones FCIID Annex office in Enugu State

He pledged that traditional rulers in the state would continue to give maximum cooperation and support to security agencies in fighting crime as well as protecting lives and property.

“The traditional institution in the state will continue to do its best in assisting security agencies in performing their constitutional responsiblity of protecting lives and property,” he said.

The Chairman applauded Gov. Peter Mbah whom he said had put many measures and invested much in security in order to ensure adquate security in the state since assumption of office on May 29, 2023.

“Enugu state is rated as one of the most peaceful state in the federation because of Gov Mbah’s special attention to issues concerning security, this has attracted many local and foreign investors into the state,” he said.

Mr Godisgreat Arum, Superintendent of Police (SP), who is the Police Public Relations Officer for FCIID Annex, Enugu, Mr. Hassan Yahaya, Commander of Nsukka Police Area Command were among those that accompanied Dali

in the visit.