Police explain how ammunition shell hit Nollywood actor’s neck in Ogun 

The Police Command in Ogun, has said a shell from a shot fired into the air by a mobile policeman was what hit Azeez Ijaduade, a Nollywood actor, on the neck.

SP Omolola Odutola, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), made the clarification in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

Odutola said that Ijaduade was immediately rushed to the Babcock University Teaching Hospital were he was stabilised and currently recuperating.

She said that the police has started investigation into the incident that occurred at the end of year party of Bramaj company in a hotel.

Odutola said that the mobile policeman, who was attached to a Chinese expatriate at the party, expended a shot into the air.

“Unfortunately the ammunition shell hit one Azeez Ijaduade, an actor on the neck.

“He was rushed to hospital in Ilishan and he is in a very stable condition.

“The Commander, Mopol 16, has contacted the actor and also visited him in the hospital. He will be discharged soon.

The Commander has also taken up responsibility for the medical bill,” she said.

However, the report of Ijaduade being shot by a trigger-happy policeman was made public by his colleague, Abiodun Adebanjo, through his Instagram handle, @iamabiodunadebanjo, on Sunday.

The actor wrote, “Please we need help in Iperu. My director, Azeez Ijaduade, @kingzeez1, was shot by Nigerian police personnel.

“He is presently at Babcock University Teaching Hospital,” the statement said.

According to the PRO, the Ogun police command received a report of a shooting incident on Saturday about 11:24 p.m. from one Fakoya Adewale, the Manager, Napoli Hotel in Iperu.

Odutola said that the mobile policeman had been identified and investigation into the shooting incident had commenced.

The command’s spokesperson urged the public to remain calm and law abiding, adding that members of the public would be update as events unfold. (NAN)

By Abiodun Lawal

