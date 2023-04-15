Police explain high security presence in Jigawa

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Police has explained that the high security presence in Jigawa was to forestall breach of the peace during Saturday’s re-run election.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Mr Effiom Ekot, the situation has nothing to do with Tuesday’s explosion in Dutse in which one person was injured.

Ekot made this known in an interactive session with newsmen ahead of the assembly rerun election in five Local Government Areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a device exploded at the popular Hakimi street in Dutse and injured a businessman, Mr Friday Frayo.

Since then, military check points have sprung up along major routes in the state.

“We want to raise the security conscious of our people and equally tell those who like to cause trouble in the state to know that we are on ground and will not tolerate any situation that causes apprehension.

“I want to appeal to residents to remain calm. The increased police and military visibility is for the peace and good of all of us.

“So people should cooperate with all security agencies to make sure that the state maintained its status of number one peaceful state in the country,” the CP said.

He assured that “nobody is being harassed and nobody will be harassed. Those doing their legitimate businesses should continue to do that without any fear.

“The check points were not because of the recent explosion, but for tomorrow’s election, so those doing legitimate businesses should not be afraid.”

The police chief assured that the explosion was being investigated, adding that anyone found involved will be dealt with accordingly.

He however said no arrest has been made by the command, but added that the police was on top of the situation.

Meanwhile, Ekot had at a meeting with religious leaders alerted them to enjoin their followers to be security conscious and report any suspicious faces or movement to security agencies.

He also advised them to take preventative measures at places of worship, including the screening of worshippers. (NAN)