Police evacuate corpses of man, son in Ebonyi

The Police in Ebonyi have evacuated the corpses of a man and his son at Ebebe Junction area of Abakaliki metropolis.

By Christian Ogbonna

SP Joshua Ukandu, the spokesman of the police command in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the evacuation was carried out on Friday.

Ukandu, however, said that the command was yet to get the full details of what led to the deaths of Mr Light Nwodor, and his son, Miracle.

“When I was called by an individual about the incident, I quickly called the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area.

” They swung into action and the dead bodies have been evacuated.

“The police have launched investigation into the matter.

” The command will definitely inform the general public on completion of investigation.

“Right now, nobody knows what caused their deaths, ” he said.

Ukandu also said he had not been briefed by the DPO on any arrest made.

NAN recalls that viral reports had claimed that the victims died following consumption of food prepared by an unknown female said to be on the run.(NAN)