Police establish joint security force against sit-at-home in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra has established a joint security force to tackle the Monday sit-at-home enforced by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.

By Obinna Unaeze

The team, comprised the military, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Services Federal Road Safety Corps and other security agencies.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Anambra, SP Tochukwu Ikenga made this known in a statement on Monday in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that IPOB emplaced the sit-at-home in the five South East states since 2021.

Ikenga stated that the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Ikioye Orutugu had urged police operatives and key security stakeholders to ensure continuous security dominance, anti-crime and sit-at- home patrol in the state.

“Orutugu urged collective efforts of residents in condemning any act that threatens national peace and resolve to work together for the betterment of the state.

“The commissioner also assured residents of improved and unified response to security challenges and public safety.”

NAN reports that security patrol has been intensified in Ogidi, Obosi, Ihiala, Onitsha, Awka, Nnewi, Oba and other areas in the state. (NAN)