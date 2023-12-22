Friday, December 22, 2023
Police enforce ban on unauthorized vehicle tinted glass in Katsina

By Chimezie Godfrey
The Police Command in Katsina State, says it has begun enforcement of the ban on the use of unauthorised vehicle tinted glass and covered number plates in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Katsina.

He said the enforcement exercise was sequel to the expiration of Dec. 11, dateline for motorists with tinted glasses and covered number plates.

Sadiq-Aliyu said the command expressed dismay over the proliferation of vehicles without or with covered number plates on the roads in the state.

The spokesman said the command deployed its personnel to strategic locations to impound vehicles violating the ban.

“The command, therefore, find it necessary to ban the use of the above mentioned, and also enforce it after the expiration of the ultimatum,” he said.

NAN reports that the command on Dec. 7, ban the use of vehicle tinted glass and covered number plate, warning that defaulters would be impounded. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli

