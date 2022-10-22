Police, EFCC collaborate in fight against illegal mining in Kwara

By Olubukola Aiyedogbon

The Police Command in Kwara has pledged to work more closely with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to tackle illegal mining activities in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Paul Odama made the pledge when he paid a courtesy visit to the EFCC Zonal Command on Friday in Ilorin.

Odama said that the collaboration was necessary to decisively deal with all economic saboteurs in the state.

The commissioner of police, who recently assumed duty, commended the bold steps being taken by the EFCC to curb illegal mining activities in Kwara.

“I was amazed when I saw some of the impounded trucks on my way to your office this morning, and I said to myself that EFCC is doing a wonderful job.

“We will collaborate with you in tackling the menace of illegal operators who are mining the mineral deposits in the state for personal enrichment.

“It is a criminal offence under the law, it is indeed, an act of economic sabotage”, Odama said.

He said that the visit was to strengthen existing collaboration between the Police and EFCC particularly in the area of fighting economic and financial crimes.

He said that the collaboration would enhance peace and security across the state.

According to him, the police and EFCC have come a long way in building good working relationship over the years.

“We are a family. I can assure you that we will provide you whatever you require operationally or in any other capacity to stamp out corruption which has stagnated the progress of our country, he added.

In his response, the EFCC Zonal Commander, Michael Nzekwe, appreciated the police commissioner for the visit and the police command’s support and contributions to EFCC’s operations.

Nzekwe described the police as a pillar of support to the commission, adding that enhanced collaboration between the two organisations would help to curb economic and financial crimes.

“We appreciate the Nigeria Police for the support and contribution it has rendered to the EFCC in discharging its duties over the years.

“We are grateful and we look forward to more of the working relationship”, he said.

According to him, the commission, recently arrested no fewer than 80 persons suspected of involvement in illegal mining activities.

Nzekwu added that about 24 truck loads of assorted minerals were impounded by EFCC operatives in different locations in the state. (NAN)

