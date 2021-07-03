Police, DSS, military cordon off venue of OODUA rally

The Nigeria Police and some other security agencies have cordoned off Gani Fawehinmi Park in Lagos to prevent the planned rally of Oodua Republic agitators from taking place.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who was at the park, the venue, at about 7.00 a.m. on Saturday reports that more than 30 patrol vehicles belonging to the Nigeria Police, the DSS, TASKFORCE and OP MESA (military) were parked around the park.

NAN reports that the service lane of the Ojota-Ikorodu road was blocked by some of the vehicles, forcing commercial vehicles coming from Ketu to Maryland to take the expressway.

NAN reports that as at 7.15 a.m, the leader of the security team, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, who refused to be mentioned, said: “pressmen, nothing is happening here. It is just only police operation here. You can go out of here. We are with the media”.

As at press time, everywhere was calm and there were no signs of protesters around, while heavy security presence was also observed at Maryland.

NAN recalled that on Friday, the police and other security agencies embarked on a show of force to warn the agitators.

The Spokesman for the Lagos Police Command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the show of force was to confirm their preparedness and commitment to the protection of lives and property of residents in Lagos State.

“A warning signal to the organisers of the said mega rally or any group of persons planning to stage any rally or procession in the state despite the warnings issued during the joint press breifing by the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, and the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, on Thursday.

“The command and the government of Lagos State has warned the organisers of the planned Oodua Republic Mega Rally, scheduled for Saturday, July 3, at Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos, to steer clear of Lagos State, considering available intelligence reports on the planned rally and to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

“The command and other security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps and Department of State Services have, however, put measures in place to prevent any act of lawlessness, oppression and intimidation of any kind in the state,” he said. (NAN)

