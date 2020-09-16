Police dock sales rep for alleged stealing

Share the news













A 34-year-old sales representative, Muritala Dauda, who allegedly stole his employer’s N700, 000 on Wednesday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Dauda, who resides at ketu area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The defender, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 16 at Ketu, Lagos.

Perezi said that the defendant stole the money, belonging to the complainant, Mr Gbenga Erogbogbo.

The prosecutor said the defendant, who was in charge of the shop’s POS, diverted the N700,000 to his personal use.

He said the offences contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section provides seven years of jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

Magistrate O.M. Ajayi granted the defendant a N100,000 bail, with two sureties in like sum.

Ajayi said the sureties should be gainfully employed and should reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 22 for mention. (NAN)

Related