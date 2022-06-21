Police dock man, 27 for alleged rape in Benue

The Police Command in Benue on Tuesday arraigned one Ludix Udah, 27, before a Makurdi Upper Area Court for alleged rape of a 14-year old in Benue.

Police Prosecutor Rachael Mchiave told the court that the case was received at Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi from ‘E’ Divisional Police Headquarters, via Ietter No. AR.3100/BNS/MKE/VOI.6/82 dated June 16.

Mchiave said that one Angela Atu of opposite Old St. Joseph Catholic Church Akpehe Makurdi, reported at ‘E’ Division Police Station Makurdi on May 28.

She said that sometimes in April, the informant came to take her daughter Rita Terhemba 14, to the village during holidays, after the daughter was dressed up, Ludix Udah of Logo I, Ayatse Street Makurdi stopped her from following her.

She said that the accused asked Rita not to follow her mother to the village and it was during investigation that the said daughter revealed that, Ludix Udah, had been having intercourse with the minor in the absence of her mother.

The victim also said that the accused had sex with her on four different occasions.

She said that it was because of the accused intentions to continue with his illicit act that he didn’t want the minor to travel with the mother to the village.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation the said Ludix Udah was arrested for committing the offence.

She said that the accused contravened Section 284 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State 2004.

She said that investigation into the case was still ongoing and requested for time to complete it.

However, when the case came up for mention no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambese, remanded the accused at the Federal Correctional Centre, Makurdi and adjourned the case to July 27 for further mention. (NAN)

