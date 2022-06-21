Police dock ‘Iyasere of Warri’ for assault, destruction of property

By Deborah Coker

The Police Command in Edo on Tuesday arraigned Chief Johnson Atseleghe, the Head of Ikaye community in the oil-rich Ologbo community and the Iyasere of Warri at an Edo High Court.

Atseleghe, 54, was arraigned on a seven-count charge of Assault and malicious destruction of property in Ologbo dukedom, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area in Edo, before Justice Efe Ikponnwonba.

Police Prosecutor, DSP Orobosa Okunbor, told the court that the accused person committed the offence on the Feb. 2, at Ologbo in the Benin judicial Division.

According to him, the accused conspired ” to carry on warlike undertaking, malicious damage, punishable under section 517 of the Criminal code, cap. 48.vol.11 Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976 as applicable in Edo state.”

Okunbor therefore urged the court not to grant him bail, maintaining that he was fond of fermenting trouble when granted bail.

He cited previous criminal cases of murder against the accused in which he was granted bail before he allegedly committed new offences.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

His Counsel, Eghedosa Imhandegbelo (SAN) in his oral bail application, urged the court to grant him bail.

The presiding judge, Justice Efe Ikponmwonba, however, adjourned the case to June 27, for hearing of application for bail. (NAN)

