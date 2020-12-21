Police dock domestic worker for alleged theft of laptop computer

The Police on Monday arraigned a domestic worker, Hussaini Monday, in a Wuse Zone Two Chief Magistrates’ Court for the alleged theft of a laptop computer, valued at N115,000, property of his employer.

The accused, Monday 40, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of theft.

The Prosecutor, Peter Ejike, told the court that Monday committed the offence on Dec. 16 at about 10:00 a.m at Ishaya Hakari Street, 2nd Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja, residence of his employer, Mr Aliyu Ibrahim.

He further said that it was while the accused was trying to escape with the stolen laptop that one Mary Jacob, a neighbor, saw him and raised the alarm.