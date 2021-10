Photo Credit: Omoyele Sowore on Facebook

The police dispersed, youths protesting against President Muhammadu Buhari, with tear gas, reports on social media said Friday morning.

Young Nigerians took the streets in Abuja chanting Buhari Must Go.

Photos and videos from scenes of the protests showed that th protesting youths also made bonfire as the protests raged.

