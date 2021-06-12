Police disperse Islamic Movement of Nigeria protesters in Abuja

The Police command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have dispersed members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) protesters in Apo-Gudu area of Abuja.

ASP Mariam Yusuf, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Yusuf said that the command had restored calm in the area, adding that the group and other protesters had targeted inciting public disturbance and breaching public peace.

She said that no arrest was made but that the action of the command was necessitated by concerns of some agitated residents.

She pledged the commitment of the command to ensure that FCT residents enjoyed a hitch-free Democracy Day celebration.

The PPRO said that the command would not hesitate to bring to book any person or entity that would attempt to breach the peace or cause a breakdown of law and order in the territory.

She urged residents to remain calm, law abiding and pledged the unwavering commitment of the command to protect lives and property. (NAN)