Police disperse Islamic Movement of Nigeria protesters in Abuja

June 12, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



The Police command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have dispersed members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) protesters in Apo-Gudu area of Abuja.

ASP Mariam Yusuf, the command’s Public Relations (PPRO), said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Yusuf said the command had restored calm in the area, adding the group and other protesters had targeted inciting public disturbance and breaching public peace.

She said  no arrest was made but the action of the command was necessitated by concerns of some agitated residents.

She pledged the commitment of the command to ensure FCT residents enjoyed a hitch-free Day celebration.

The PPRO said that the command would not hesitate to bring to book any person or entity that would attempt to breach the peace or cause a breakdown of and order in the territory.

She urged residents to remain calm, abiding and pledged the unwavering commitment of the command to protect lives and . (NAN)

