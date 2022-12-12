Police dismiss video ordering personnel to remain in barracks

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Police Command in Enugu State has dismissed a viral video ordering personnel to leave their duty post and remain confined in barracks in the state as unfounded, false and misleading.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Monday in Enugu.

“The Command is in receipt of a viral social media message and picture of a purported Police Wireless Message, stating that the Command’s authority has ordered its personnel to desert the street, their offices and duty posts.

“The purported concocted and misleading message also ordered police personnel to remain confined to barracks due to prevalent security challenges facing the entire state.

“It, therefore, wishes to categorically state that the report is not only unfounded, false and misleading, but clearly the handiwork of mischief-makers, seeking for avenues to cause panic among the peace-loving citizens of the state,” Ndukwe said.

He said “for the avoidance of doubt, the Commissioner of Police did not at any point issue such orders, directing personnel of the Command to abandon their duties and be confined to barracks, as purported and being circulated”.

According to him, the Commissioner did not delegate any of his immediate lieutenants to issue same.

“It is also very important to clarify that the Nigeria Police Force remains a fully regimented agency of government, with clear and defined channels of internal and external communication.

“Hence, would not have relayed a message meant for internal personnel to its external audience, as being circulated on the social media,” he said.

The Command’s spokesman said that the commissioner had enjoined the citizenry to disregard such baseless narrative.

He noted that the Command remained focused and committed to professionally discharge its duties on a daily basis, in line with the statutory mandates of the Nigeria Police Force. (NAN)