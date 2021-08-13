Police dismiss officer for shooting man to death

The Osun Police Command announced the dismissal of the police officer who shot and killed a man on a motorcycle Osogbo.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Sgt. Garba shot and killed Saheed Olabomi on July 27.


a statement by the Osun Police Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, the officer was dismissed after an orderly room trial.


“The general will recall that on July 27, the Osun Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode,  immediately arrested and detained the Police officer that shot one Saheed Olabomi Osogbo, for disciplinary action.


“As the CP promised, in the best tradition of transparency and accountability, that the outcome of the trial will be brought to the .


“The Policeman, F/NO.467549 Sergeant Garba, has been tried in Orderly room in line the laid down Rules and Regulations of the Nigeria Police Disciplinary procedure.


“The erring officer has been found guilty of the and subsequently dismissed from the Force.


“The orderly room procedure has been forwarded to Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, for necessary action towards prosecution.


“This, the CP believes will serve as deterrent to other Police officers.


“The Commissioner wishes to apprise the general , most especially the good people of the that he will never condone any act of indiscipline and unprofessional exhibited by any member(s) of the Nigeria Police under his watch.


He, however, appeals to the members of the public to be law abiding and be rest assured that justice will prevail.(NAN)

