 Police dismiss inspector for misconduct in Aba

By Ijendu Iheaka



The Police Command in Abia has announced the dismissal of Insp Kufere Moses, with force number AP/NO 338736, effective from Feb. 21.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a press release issued on Wednesday night in Umuahia.

Chinaka said Moses was previously assigned as a security guard at UBA Bank in Aba, Abia’s commercial hub, before his dismissal.

“He has also been de-kitted, and all police accouterments have been retrieved from him.

“This action follows administrative disciplinary measures taken against him by the command for discreditable conduct and offences against discipline,” she said.

Chinaka further noted that the Commissioner of Police (CP)in Abia, Mr Danladi Isa, reaffirmed the command’s zero tolerance for unprofessional conduct.

Shen quote the CP as reassuring the public and the command would not condone misconduct within the force.

“Under his leadership, the command remains committed to the Inspector General of Police’s vision of ensuring a professionally competent, service-driven, rule-of-law-compliant, and people-friendly police force,” she added.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)