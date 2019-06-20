Police dismiss Commonwealth report, insists Nigeria safe,beautiful

#TrackNigeria – The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has dismissed the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) travel advice as it insists the country is safe and beautiful.

Reacting to the report, Force Spokesman,DCP Frank Mba said in a statement, “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice against all travel to some States and border areas in Nigeria.

“While the Nigeria Police acknowledge that Nigeria is not without some security challenges, just like other nations of the World, including the advanced democracies, we wish to restate that Nigeria remains one of the most beautiful places to live in the World. It is a safe country with its own peculiar socio-economic and security challenges.

“We therefore wish to reassure Nigerians and the International Community of their safety and the commitment of the Police and other security agencies to continue to provide effective security services to the nation. “



