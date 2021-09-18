Police dismiss 2 officers over assault in Delta

The Police Command in Delta has dismissed two of its officers, over assault on a civilian.



The spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Warri.



Edafe said the officers were

Sgt. Felix Ebikabowei and Sgt. Ndubuisi Abazie, adding that until their dismissal, they were attached to the ‘B’ Division, Warri.



According to him, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Mr Ari Ali had also ordered the dismissed policemen to remain in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department.



He added that they would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.

Edafe explained that the duo had on Aug. 12, assaulted one Mr Brodrick Omesan, a tricycle operator in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.



“On Aug. 12, after close of work, the officers conspired and engaged in Illegal duty on the Estate Roundabout, Warri.



“They accosted a Tricycle rider, one Omesan. An argument ensued between the policemen and the victim and they allegedly pushed and beat him up which led to serious injuries on his head.



“The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.



“The CP immediately ordered the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigative Department for discreet and unbiased investigation.



“Investigation later revealed that the two officers have a case to answer on the serious assault on the victim, who is still in critical condition.



“The CP again ordered that they should face the internal disciplinary action and the command provost was directed to try them for the offence of incivility to members of the public.



“Disobedience to lawful order contrary to paragraph E(iii) first schedule of the Police Act and Regulations 370, paragraph F of Police Act and Regulations CAP P.9 laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004.



“They were found guilty on both counts and have been dismissed from the force W.E.F Sept. 14, 2021,” he said.



Edafe said the CP condoled with the family of the victim and also assured the public of the command’s readiness to

deal decisively with any erring officer.



He said the CP warned officers of the command against abuse of human rights, incivility to members of the public and unprofessional conduct in all areas. (NAN)

