Police direct parties to submit campaign itineraries ahead of Osun July 16 election

By Olajide Idowu

Police in Osun have directed political parties contesting the July 16 governorship election to submit their campaign itinerary to the commissioner’s office.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Olawale Olokode, gave the directive on Tuesday in Osogbo and was made public in statement issued on Wednesday by the police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola.

Olokode explained that the directive became necessary to safeguard against clashes between political parties during the campaigns.

“As the Osun gubernatorial electoral process and political activities gather momentum, Mr Olokode, has rejigged the security apparatus in the state to accommodate the peculiarity of this period.

“He enjoins all registered political parties in the state to submit their campaign itineraries to his office ahead of the exercise,’’ Opalola stated.

The spokesperson added that the directive was to avoid or safeguard against clash of interest in political activities, or fracas and to ensure adequate security coverage.

“The commissioner also advises political parties and politicians to play the game by stipulated rules and ensure that their campaigns, processions and rallies do not hinder the legitimate activities and business of citizens and road users.

“Olokode solicits for the understanding, collaboration and cooperation of all political parties and stronger synergy between the police and members of the public.

“This is to sustain the peaceful environment being enjoyed in the state,’’ Opalola added. (NAN)

