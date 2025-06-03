Police detain armed robbery suspect, recover firearm, ammunition in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has detained one Chukwuma Nwachukwu, 20, for alleged armed robbery and recovered firearm and ammunition from him.

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement in Enugu on Tuesday, said that the suspect was detained on June 1, 2025, at about 11:30p.m.

Ndukwe said that the feat was achieved by police operatives of the Command attached to the Thinkers Corner Division, in collaboration with members of the Neighbourhood Watch.

He said that the suspect was apprehended while loitering suspiciously on a street within the Thinkers Corner area of Enugu.

Ndukwe said that : “A search conducted on him led to the recovery of one locally-made pistol loaded with one live cartridge.

“Investigation is ongoing to determine the suspect’s criminal intentions and involvement in armed robbery cases in the area.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mamman Giwa, has directed the investigation to be meticulously conducted to identify and apprehend the suspect’s accomplices and recover additional exhibits.” (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)