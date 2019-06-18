Police detain alleged rapist-lanload in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

Operatives of Delta Police Criminal Investigation Department ( CID) Asaba has detained a 52year old man who allegedly raped a minor.

The suspect identified as Okwuosa Felix, a 52 year old landlord in Nsukwa community at the weekend allegedly raped a minor (surname withheld) and inflicted bruises on her private part.

The Police Public Relations officer (PPRO), DSP Onovuwakpoyeya Onome who confirmed the incident said that operatives of the CID had taken over the case.

“The suspect was earlier arrested in Nsukwa community and detained at the Division Police station but later transferred to the state CID for further investigation.

“There has been various protests, especially by NGOs in the state and the Police Commissioner ordered a full scale investigation on the alleged rape,” DSP Onome said.

On monday in Asaba, a group of Non Governmental Organization ( NGO) known as Behind Bars protested what they described as inhuman against the minor and urged the police to ensure Justice prevailed.

Leader of the group, Harrison Gwanmnushu who spoke to Journalists in Asaba said the suspect should be tried without mercy.

“We are very much concerned about the rape of Goodnews, a minor and we are urging the police to ensure full scale investigation and Justice to prevail on the wicked act,” Gwanmnushu said.

It was gathered that the suspect Okwuosa allegedly raped the minor after the father had left the house in search for a work to do, leaving the minor under the care of her brother identified as sunday a 12 year old.

The suspect,it was further gathered, cashed in on the victim’s father absence to send her brother on an errand, opportunity he had to have allegedly raped her before he returns.

“I met my sister crying and her private part with bruises as blood was coming out as she could not speak but continued in her cry.

I was shocked and I knew something terrible had happened to my sister and I asked the suspect what had happened to my sister instead he was shouting at me.

When my father returned he was told and the suspect was confronted with action he tried to denied and we made straight to the Police at Nsukwa Police Division where he was arrested”Sunday said.



