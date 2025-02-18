Police detain 6 suspects for transformer theft in Rivers

The Police Command in Rivers has detained six men for prosecution, allegedly notorious for vandalising and stealing electricity transformers across the state.

By Desmond Ejibas

The command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed their arrest and detention to journalists on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

According to her, the suspects are known for targeting public infrastructure.

She explained that police operatives apprehended the suspects, who were part of a syndicate specialisng in the vandalism of government properties.

Iringe-Koko stated that they were arrested and detained after stealing an electric transformer from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) residential quarters in Port Harcourt.

“The suspects attacked and overpowered the local security guards before vandalising a 1,000 KVA transformer worth N52 million at NNPCL Estate in Rumuokwurushi, Port Harcourt,” Iringe-Koko said.

She added that the suspects also robbed the security guards of their phones and money during the operation.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being part of a syndicate wbo specialises in vandalising and stealing transformers and other electrical installations across Rivers state,” Iringe-Koko said.

The command’s spokesperson confirmed that the suspects and exhibits were in police custody while investigations continued.

“Efforts are also underway to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate,” she added.(NAN)