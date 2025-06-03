Police detain 2 suspects over alleged kidnapping attempt, conspiracy, and intimidation

By Yahaya Isah



The Police Command in Niger, says it has detained for prosecution two suspects for alleged conspiracy, criminal intimidation and attempted kidnapping.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, on Tuesday in Minna.

According to Abiodun, on May 26, at about 7pm, a Maje Police Division received at report about 18 years old suspect from Kuki village, Dutsenma, Katsina State and his 25 years old accomplice from Furakirke Sokoto State.

He explained that both suspects who reside in Maje, allegedly conspired and threatened one Samaila to either pay them thirty million Naira ransom or be kidnapped.

However, they were both trailed with the aid of technical intelligence and subsequently arrested and detained.

According to him, exhibits recovered from them include: cell phone and the SIM card used in making the threat calls.

He said tthe case was under investigation.

Abiodun said the the command in a related operation, also arrested and detained two suspects for joint act, attempt to commit an offence and recovery of firearms.

According to the spokesperson, on May 29, at about 6.30pm, information was received at Gawu-Babangida Division that two suspects one both of Goi village, via Gwagwalada FCT, were planning to rustle their neighbour’s cattle.

“On receipt of this, police operatives of the division. mobilised and trailed one of the suspects to Izom village where he was arrested.

“During investigation, the second suspect Umar was also arrested at Goi village with three locally fabricated revolver guns, and two live cartridges.

“But he claimed he bought the guns from Zaria, Kaduna State for vigilante service.(NAN)