Police detain 2 for alleged murder, burning of corpse in Mile 12 – PPRO

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two principal suspects in connection with the brutal murder and burning of a young woman on May 24, 2025, in the ‘Gangare’ area near

By Deborah Akpede

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two principal suspects in connection with the brutal murder and burning of a young woman on May 24, 2025, in the ‘Gangare’ area near the canal behind Mile 12 Market, Lagos.

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two principal suspects in connection with the brutal murder and burning of a young woman on May 24, 2025, in the ‘Gangare’ area near the canal behind Mile 12 Market, Lagos.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the victim, originally from Nasarawa State, was allegedly attacked and set ablaze in a premeditated act orchestrated by her estranged boyfriend and accomplices.

The police clarified that contrary to widespread misinformation, there was no blasphemy involved in the incident.

The police noted that the deceased had been living in the area with relatives from the northern part of the country, and her exact occupation remains unknown.

“Facts from preliminary investigations clearly revealed that she is from Nasarawa State and not a Yoruba woman.

”The protracted problem between her and her boyfriend, now at large, who tried to forcefully rekindle their relationship, led to the conspiracy.

“The boyfriend, along with other suspects, two of whom are now in custody, planned and executed the attack,” he said.

According to him, investigation is being intensified to apprehend the boyfriend and the other suspects still at large.

He said that the suspects were currently in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), where they were assisting the police detectives and investigators in efforts to apprehend other perpetrators involved in the murder.

The PPRO assured the public that normalcy had been fully restored in the affected slum and other areas in Mile 12 area.

“Lagos residents are encouraged not to panic. They should go about their lawful activities peacefully without apprehension. While awaiting the outcome of the investigation which will certainly be made public.

“People are implored to exercise restraint and refrain from spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary fear, ” he said.

According to the spokesperson, the command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and will continue to provide timely updates as the investigation progresses.

(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the victim, originally from Nasarawa State, was allegedly attacked and set ablaze in a premeditated act orchestrated by her estranged boyfriend and accomplices.

The police clarified that contrary to widespread misinformation, there was no blasphemy involved in the incident.

The police noted that the deceased had been living in the area with relatives from the northern part of the country, and her exact occupation remains unknown.

“Facts from preliminary investigations clearly revealed that she is from Nasarawa State and not a Yoruba woman.

”The protracted problem between her and her boyfriend, now at large, who tried to forcefully rekindle their relationship, led to the conspiracy.

“The boyfriend, along with other suspects, two of whom are now in custody, planned and executed the attack,” he said.

According to him, investigation is being intensified to apprehend the boyfriend and the other suspects still at large.

He said that the suspects were currently in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), where they were assisting the police detectives and investigators in efforts to apprehend other perpetrators involved in the murder.

The PPRO assured the public that normalcy had been fully restored in the affected slum and other areas in Mile 12 area.

“Lagos residents are encouraged not to panic. They should go about their lawful activities peacefully without apprehension. While awaiting the outcome of the investigation which will certainly be made public.

“People are implored to exercise restraint and refrain from spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary fear, ” he said.

According to the spokesperson, the command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and will continue to provide timely updates as the investigation progresses.

(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)