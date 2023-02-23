Police detachment arrives INEC Office in Lagos

By Adeyemi Adeleye

With just two days to the 2023 general elections, a police detachment numbering about 30 have arrived at the INEC headquarters office in Lagos State to beef up security around the facilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the operatives fully armed arrived INEC office on Wednesday at 5.00 p.m. with their weapons and luggage.

NAN correspondent monitoring activities at INEC headquarters reports that the commission was busy loading Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in trucks to various local government areas in the state.

The police officers upon arrival began chanting various songs to announce their arrival for the election duty.

INEC in Lagos state earlier on Wednesday, took delivery of sensitive materials for Saturday’s General Elections from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The commission had also begun the distribution of the materials to the 20 local government areas of the state.

The Presidential and National Assembly (NASS) elections are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25. (NAN)