Police destroy criminals’ hideouts, recover double barrel guns, others in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria Police anti crime detectives at Ogwashi Uku Police Division have destroyed criminals’ hideouts in the community, and recovered guns, others.

Divisional Police Officer ( DPO) Ogwashi Uku Police Division, CSP Tobi Debakeme confirmed to Journalists on Tuesday in the area that the police detectives were on routine raid following intelligence gathering.

“Our detectives acted on intelligence gathering and moved into the criminals’ hideouts in Azagba Ogwashi Uku where they destroyed the criminals’ house already built, recovered double barrel guns, charms, GSM Phones and N100,000 cash.

We have made raid to suspected criminals’hideouts routine duty, and unfortunately we could not arrest any of the suspects, they all escaped and abandoned their guns, charms and others”, Debakeme said

It was gathered that Azagba Ogwashi Uku road users including motorists plying Ubulu unor Ogwashi Uku road have been severally attacked by armed hoodlums who operate within the areas, especially during nightfall.

But the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) speaking further, however assured residents of the areas and the community police determination to rid of criminals’hideouts including those behind the frequent Kidnappings in Ogwashi Uku community.

“Normally, what the criminals do is to extort money from commercial motorcycle users and motorists during night fall, we are set out to curb their activities and we have discovered their hideouts, destroyed their house,set it ablaze.

We recovered camouflage, security boots, cultlasses and guns, it’s obvious that the criminals are using them, and we are working round the clock to apprehend the suspects behind all these activities”, he said

Meanwhile, two teenagers on monday were allegedly drowned in a local pon and their bodies recovered.

Bodies of the victims were said to have been found in a wide pit used to be fish pond where water from a cassava processing machine close to it empties the water into whenever it rains.

Victims of the unfortunate incident names could not be ascertained as the time of this report following the police refusal to confirm the incident.

Divisional Police Officer ( DPO) Ogwashi Uku Police Division, Tobi Debakeme in a swift reaction said the police were yet to receive the report of the incident.

