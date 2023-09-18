Police deploy operatives to rescue Rev. Father, 3 others in Enugu

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered the deployment of more men to rescue a Rev Father and three other persons abducted on Sunday in the state.

A statement by the Command’s spokesman, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, said that the victims were abducted along Eke-Egede axis of Eke/Akpakunenze Road in Udi Local Government Area of the state, on Sept. 17 at about 7 p.m.”

He further explained that the deployment was to aid the ongoing rescue operation of the victims within the locality.

The CP has also assured members of the public that no stone would be left unturned toward rescuing the victims and fishing out the perpetrators, the statement added. (NAN)

