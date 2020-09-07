Police deploy intelligence gathering mechanism in FCT

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says it has deployed proactive intelligence gathering mechanism and crime fighting measures to beef up security in the territory.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Anjuguri Manzah disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the deployment was in line with the Command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property and to forestall any act that could lead to a likely security breach.

Manzah said the command is also working in close synergy with sister security agencies in its ongoing effort to strengthen security in the territory.

He enjoined residents to report any suspicious persons or activities in and around their neighbourhoods at the nearest Police Division.

The PPRO said such persons could also be reported through any of the FCT Police Command Control numbers on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883. (NAN)