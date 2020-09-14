Police deploy 31,000 personnel for Edo election -IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu on Monday disclosed that no fewer than 31,000 personnel have been deployed for the governorship election in Edo.

Adamu disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benin ahead of the governorship election holding on Sept. 19.

He noted that the force was not unconscious of heightened tension and violence that had characterised political campaigns ahead of the election.

He stressed that the police remains impartial, firm, and committed to the conduct of a free, fair and credible election in the state.